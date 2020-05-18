Governor Ron DeSantis continued to push back Monday when reporters asked him about unemployed Floridians who are still waiting for checks going back as far as May.

The Governor contends the vast majority of claims have been paid, and those that haven’t likely involve errors on the application.

Florida Senate Democrats delivered the names and contact info for more than a thousand of their constituents whom they claim have valid claims and have not yet received benefits Monday afternoon.

In a statement, Senate Democratic Leader Audrey Gibson of Jacksonville echoed what her fellow Democrats said on Friday: Pay the claims now.