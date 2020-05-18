Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


 


 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Harry S Truman
    "If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen."
  • Lee Iacocca
    "Trouble shared is trouble halved."
  • Josh Billings
    "Words are often seen hunting for an idea, but ideas are never seen hunting for words."
  • Edmund Hillary
    "It is not the mountain we conquer but ourselves."

Democrats Deliver Names of Unpaid Unemployed to Governor

May 18th, 2020 by Mike Vasilinda

Governor Ron DeSantis continued to push back Monday when reporters asked him about unemployed Floridians who are still waiting for checks going back as far as May.

The Governor contends the vast majority of claims have been paid, and those that haven’t likely involve errors on the application.

Florida Senate Democrats delivered the names and contact info for more than a thousand of their constituents whom they claim have valid claims and have not yet received benefits Monday afternoon.

In a statement, Senate Democratic Leader Audrey Gibson of Jacksonville echoed what her fellow Democrats said on Friday: Pay the claims now.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com