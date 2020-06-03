After hundreds hit the streets of the state capital this weekend, protests in front of the Capitol building are ongoing.

By early afternoon about 40 protestors were gathered holding signs in support of George Floyd and police reform.

One protestor, Alice, who only gave us her first name, told us she’d expect more people would be at the protests, but they are fearful for their safety.

“We have had a couple of instances. I’m sure that you know about the truck that drove through. We’ve had one of our protestors get attacked on not-protest time. It’s not safe for the people here, so we’re trying to be the voices of those that are scared,” said Alice. “I’m not sure that we’re getting the message through, but I do know that we’re at least waking people up.”

Alice told us she’s been protesting for six days straight and doesn’t expect to stop any time soon.