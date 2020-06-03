Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


 


 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Bertolt Brecht
    "Because things are the way they are, things will not stay the way they are."
  • Dale Carnegie
    "Success is getting what you want. Happiness is wanting what you get."
  • Napoleon Bonaparte
    "If you want a thing done well, do it yourself."
  • Lillian Hellman
    "Things start out as hopes and end up as habits."

Protestors at Florida Capitol Fearful of Being Targeted

June 3rd, 2020 by Jake Stofan

After hundreds hit the streets of the state capital this weekend, protests in front of the Capitol building are ongoing.

By early afternoon about 40 protestors were gathered holding signs in support of George Floyd and police reform.

One protestor, Alice, who only gave us her first name, told us she’d expect more people would be at the protests, but they are fearful for their safety.

“We have had a couple of instances. I’m sure that you know about the truck that drove through. We’ve had one of our protestors get attacked on not-protest time. It’s not safe for the people here, so we’re trying to be the voices of those that are scared,” said Alice. “I’m not sure that we’re getting the message through, but I do know that we’re at least waking people up.”

Alice told us she’s been protesting for six days straight and doesn’t expect to stop any time soon.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com