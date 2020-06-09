Gwen Margolis, the first female President of the Florida Senate and the last Democrat to preside for two full years over the state’s upper chamber has died.

Margolis was 85.

First elected to the Senate in 1980, she became the Senate President in 1990.

The Miami Beach Democrat returned to state politics in 2002 and stepped down from the Senate again in 2008 to allow someone else to run before running and winning a third time in 2010.

She championed the equal rights Amendment and is responsible for implementing the will of voters who wanted a Department of Elder Affairs.