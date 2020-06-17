Florida’s $93.2 billion budget was written as the pandemic began, and the Governor is promising massive vetoes to meet the state’s balanced budget requirement.

The Red Wedding is a famous massacre scene from the HBO series Game of Thrones.

Governor Ron DeSantis referenced the series when we asked about coming budget vetoes.

“There’s going to be a lot more vetoes. Its gonna be a lot of red. It’s kind of the veto equivalent of the Red Wedding from Game of Thrones. There’s gonna be things that are in my budget that I’m definitely going to veto,” said DeSantis.

State revenue was down almost $900 million in April.

May’s numbers won’t be out next week.

A caravan of workers protesting at the Capitol Wednesday are worried cuts could run deep, including a $400 million state worker pay raise.

“But I certainly hope that workers for the State of Florida, who have not seen any increases in many years is not a group of people that’s going to suffer the consequences of potentially calling a special session and making sure they are taken care of,” said Florida AFL-CIO President Michael Williams.

Not bringing the Legislature back, basically deprives Democrats of a forum for criticism between now and the election.

Democrat State Senator Janet Cruz told us teacher raises, affordable housing and environmental spending are now more critical than ever.

“And its unfair that I represent the folks in my district and I don’t get to have any input as to what will happen here,” said Cruz.

But after lawmakers passed the budget in March, what stays in and what gets cut is solely up to the Governor.

Also due this Friday are new unemployment numbers for May, which could help gauge any economic turnaround.