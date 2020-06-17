An online forum featuring the Governor’s policy director, the Hillsborough County School Superintendent, and the Department of Education will take questions from parents starting at 10:30 AM Thursday.

Anyone can register and the forum is free.

Former Gubernatorial Budget Director Kim McDougal will co-host the forum with a former Speaker of the House.

“Chris Spencer, what was the Governor thinking when he rolled out his reopen plan? What were the key parts of that? And DOE will talk a little bit about their recommendations, and then I love that Addison is on here because he’s going to do some inside baseball on what is it like in the seventh largest school district to be planning on and having a plan to reopen schools,” said McDougal.

Parents who wish to participate can go to Gray-Robinson.com and register.