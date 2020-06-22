Florida crossed the 100,000 mark Monday as the state added 2, 926 new coronavirus cases.

The dubious milestone comes as the Governor is declining to to issue a statewide mandatory mask order.

The line of cars waiting for a COVID-19 test at a site in Tallahassee stretched more than a hundred deep and around the corner for hours end Monday.

One woman told us her 24-year-old daughter works in a restaurant were someone tested positive.

Another told us her son was exposed and she’d spent about ten minutes with him in her home.

While we were at the front of the line, a corporate restaurant worker was getting tested after a co-worker tested positive.

The problem, she said, is that she heard it from coworkers, not the restaurant.

“It wasn’t until I called my manager, until I found out that it was real,” said the worker who asked to remain anonymous.

On Saturday, the Governor acknowledged that people in their 20’s and 30’s were spreading the disease.

“We’re seeing positive tests at increasing rates which suggests you are seeing increasing transmission, particularly amongst that group,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

But when asked, he declined to issue a mandatory mask order.

“I’ve not preempted locals from doing what they think is right. But at the same time, you know, you have to enforce that,” said DeSantis.

Dr. Mark Michelman from Clearwater believes these lines for testing will only going to get longer unless the Governor takes severe measures.

“Do something quickly. Today. Tomorrow at the latest. At least mandate mask wearing indoors for everyone. At least do that,” said Dr. Michelman.

And while the Governor isn’t biting, the Department of Heath reissued a health advisory asking people to wear a mask when they can’t socially distance.

While declining to issue a mandatory mask order, the Governor did say fatalities and admissions to ICU units continue on a downward path.