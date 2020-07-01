People behind on their rent or mortgages have another month to scrape together what they owe before facing eviction.

Governor Ron Desantis signed the executive order extending eviction moratoriums until August first was filed at 8:10 pm Tuesday, less than four hours before it was set to expire.

Florida Democrats had asked for the extension.

“In order to make sure this pandemic doesn’t impact people’s security to have a place to live, the moratoriums are extremely essential,” said State Senator Audrey Gibson.

But property owners were not happy.

One manager told us that he expected a race to the courthouse, accusing some renters of using the moratorium to avoid paying rent even though they were still working.

Sen. Gary Farmer believes banks need to start looking out for landlords.

“I do think landlords need some relief with regard to any mortgages them may have, or loans they may have. Because they have to make payments perhaps as well,” said Farmer.

The extension is important because even though A total of $395 million in state and federal funding is being made available to help people with rent and mortgages, it has not yet started to flow.

”This money is so critical to our local communities,” said Cragin Mosteller with the Florida Association of Counties.

Mosteller explained each county will have its own set of rules on disbursement.

“Each county is going to have to make a decision. It’s an important decision on how quickly to get that money out there,” said Mosteller.

And the Florida Housing Finance Corporation said it is still working on a distribution formula that will combine population and unemployment rate.

Some money is expected to be disbursed in July.