Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


 


 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Charles Darwin
    "The very essence of instinct is that it's followed independently of reason."
  • John Dryden
    "Words are but pictures of our thoughts."
  • Robert Quillen
    "There are glimpses of heaven to us in every act, or thought, or word, that raises us above ourselves."
  • Ambrose Bierce
    "Doubt is the father of invention."

Jeff Vasilinda becomes the Vasilinda Family’s first published author!

Water Quality Projects Hit Hard by Vetoes

July 1st, 2020 by Jake Stofan

Environmental spending came out strong even after the Governor’s vetoes.

$100 million for Florida Forever and $372 million for the everglades survived the Governor’s self described ‘Red Wedding’ that totaled more than $1 billion in cuts.

But Aliki Moncrief with Florida Conservation Voters noted water quality projects weren’t quite so lucky.

$48 million didn’t make the cut.

“So cutting just short of $50 million in water projects that are there to upgrade those aging systems, help communities transition from septic to sewer, you know those are really important projects that I don’t think we can afford to wait on in many cases,” said Moncrief.

In all $83 million in environmental spending was cut from the budget.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com