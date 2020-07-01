Environmental spending came out strong even after the Governor’s vetoes.

$100 million for Florida Forever and $372 million for the everglades survived the Governor’s self described ‘Red Wedding’ that totaled more than $1 billion in cuts.

But Aliki Moncrief with Florida Conservation Voters noted water quality projects weren’t quite so lucky.

$48 million didn’t make the cut.

“So cutting just short of $50 million in water projects that are there to upgrade those aging systems, help communities transition from septic to sewer, you know those are really important projects that I don’t think we can afford to wait on in many cases,” said Moncrief.

In all $83 million in environmental spending was cut from the budget.