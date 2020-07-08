The Florida Department of Agriculture has announced a new program to help counties improve energy efficiency for low income Floridians.

Counties that develop projects to upgrade energy efficiency are eligible for up to $100,000 of the total $1 million pot.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said lowering the energy bills for those at the bottom of the economic ladder is good for the economy and the environment.

“The counties will then create their own programs internally of how to work with the individual families. Whether to increase their electric equipment, their efficiency equipment inside their homes, or other tools like solar panels,” said Fried.

And Fried said this is just the beginning.

If successful, she hopes to expand the program in the future.