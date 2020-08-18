Voting was going smoothly across the state as of Tuesday afternoon, despite fewer polling places due to the Coronavirus.

Far more people will have voted early or by mail than will vote on Election Day.

By the time polls opened, 2.7 million voters had already cast a ballot.

Three out of four were by mail.

Just over two million more mail ballots were outstanding.

One of them was in Dustin Dailey’s hands until he dropped it off at a drive thru site.

“I felt like this is a safer environment, and pretty convenient, actually to be able to drive through the parking lot and drop it off,” said Dailey.

While polls were open, traffic was light.

“All polling locations opened on time this morning,” said Secretary of State Laurel Lee.

Bob Dodson told us he’s always voted in person and wasn’t going to change now.

“I have for forty something years come to this one spot,” said Dodson.

Ballots were being processed throughout the day.

The Leon County canvassing board was dealing with one mail ballot that was ripped, another that was blank and yet another envelope that had two ballots in it.

Only one was counted.

“I think this is actually a fine tuning of our procedures and I think we are in good stead for November,” said Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley.

At midday, the Secretary of State said there was no sign that someone was trying to hack this election.

Lee also noted she wouldn’t have a job if it weren’t for the ratification of the 19th amendment, which celebrated its 100th anniversary Tuesday.

“I might not be lawfully allowed to vote today, let alone to serve as Florida’s Chief Elections Official,” said Lee.

Nationwide, 29.2 percent of state legislatures are women.

Here in Florida, 23 women are running for Congress, 25 are seeking state senate seats and 98 women are seeking a state house seat.

Despite the pandemic, this primary saw more contested races than recent history.

Just ten state lawmakers were elected without opposition, down from 31 four years ago.