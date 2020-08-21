Welcome to

State EOC Prepares for Laura

August 21st, 2020 by Jake Stofan

As Florida’s Division of Emergency Management continues to respond to the pandemic, it now faces a new threat, with Tropical Storm Laura projected to impact the panhandle.

The State Emergency Operations Center remains at level one activation level.

DEM Director Jared Moskowitz said anytime a storm heads for the Gulf of Mexico it demands serious attention.

“The models don’t show a lot of intensity, but at the end of the day we’re just worried about a storm getting into the Gulf of Mexico for a day and a half. The weather is really warm and so you know everyone is getting prepared obviously. We’re remembering Hurricane Michael, you know wanting to build off the lessons learned from that, you know not waiting until the last couple of moments,” said Moskowitz.

Moskowitz said now is the time to prepare your seven day hurricane supply kit and check your evacuation zone.

He also added that supply kits should include masks and sanitation supplies.

Those items will also be available at hurricane shelters.

