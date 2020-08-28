More legal maneuvering in the teachers verse DeSantis classroom reopening case transpired Friday.

Late Thursday, the Governor filed a motion at the First District Court of Appeal, seeking to reimpose a stay in the case.

The Florida Education Association filed its response Friday morning.

Attorney Ron Meyer said because the First DCA doesn’t rehear evidence, the appellate court must rely on what was presented in trial court and included in the circuit court’s order.

“If the facts that were found by the trial court are supported by record evidence, and they clearly are in this case, those facts are entitled to great weight. We feel relatively optimistic that the appellate court is going to leave the injunction in full force and effect and protect the school children and the school staff in the schools in Florida,” said Meyer.

The appellate court could rule as early as Friday.

The one thing both sides agree on: The First DCA should automatically bump the case up to the Florida Supreme Court, which would eventually get the case anyway.