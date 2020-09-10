The Florida Alliance of Retired Americans and the NAACP participated in a statewide zoom meeting Thursday, urging people to vote by mail.

The campaign hopes to let people know vote by mail is safe in Florida, where voters must request ballots ahead of time.

Adner Marcelin with the NAACP said it’s also important to track your mail ballot after returning it.

“We’re fortunate to have a system when your ballot is mailed out. When it’s received, and when it’s tabulated so you can make sure your ballot is there. But if you notice on election day that your ballot still has not been counted, and you sent it in early. It gives you enough time to go to the Supervisor of Elections office and make sure you alert them to the problem and correct your ballot if anything needs to be done with that,” said Marcelin.

Requested mail ballots go out statewide on the 24th of September.

So far, just over 2.6 million mail ballots have been requested.