Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


 


 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Arthur Schopenhauer
    "I've never known any trouble than an hour's reading didn't assuage."
  • E. Joseph Cossman
    "Obstacles are things a person sees when he takes his eyes off his goal."
  • Charles Kettering
    "One fails forward toward success."
  • Golda Meir
    "One cannot and must not try to erase the past merely because it does not fit the present."

Jeff Vasilinda becomes the Vasilinda Family’s first published author!

Department of Ag Implements New Reforms for Law Enforcement

September 11th, 2020 by Jake Stofan

Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried is implementing policing reforms for law enforcement working within the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The new policies include prohibiting choke holds, emphasizing deescalation tactics and requiring officers to report instances of excessive force.

“Like so many of us, we saw the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and so many other Black Americans across our country. And of course the Governor was silent on all of these issues and we saw nothing from his administration,” said Fried. “And so we sat back and tried to figure out what is something that we can do inside of the Department of Agriculture. How do we step up and how do we be leaders?”

Fried also added gender identity as a protected class for OPS employees and created new social media guidelines for department employees, banning racist and discriminatory content.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com