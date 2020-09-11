Florida State University will soon begin its search for a new University President.

Current President John Thrasher still has more than a year left in his contract, but because the university anticipates a presidential search may take longer to conduct amid the pandemic it wants to begin as soon as possible.

Thrasher said he will continue to serve until a new President is selected.

We asked what he hopes to see in a successor.

“You know I want somebody who feels the passion for this university that I feel. And I’m not saying I have the most passion, but you’ve gotta have that. You’ve got to have that fire in the belly every day you get up, to want to come into this university and make it a better place. And I guess if I’ve done anything, I feel like we’ve left it in a little better place than we were and I hope the next person comes in and does the same thing,” said Thrasher.

Thrasher has served as FSU President since 2014.

He also served eight years in the Florida House, two years as House Speaker, and two years in the Florida Senate.