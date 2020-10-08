The Florida GOP is happy with Vice President Mike Pence’s performance during the Wednesday night debate.

Pence contrasted the Trump team’s policies on energy, the economy, healthcare and foreign relations with those of the Biden campaign.

Florida GOP Executive Director Helen Ferre said she believe’s the Vice President’s hardline stance against socialism will resonate most with Florida Voters.

“Many people here have fled from socialism and understand that it brings destruction. Economic, political and personal destruction. It destroys families. We don’t need that. We don’t need mob rule either. We don’t need Kamala Harris defending looters and rioters who have hurt private sector and innocent bystanders and in addition to that, law enforcement,” said Ferre.

Ferre also criticized Kamala Harris for not answering whether Biden would pack the US Supreme Court if elected and for saying she and Biden would not ban fracking, despite both having said the opposite in previous statements.