In his second of two Florida stops Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence made his pitch to voters in the state’s capital city.

Attendees endured hours of rain before the Vice President’s arrival, but even in a blue county the speech drew hundreds.

From the time supporters began trickling into the event and for almost four hours straight, rain put a damper on the Vice President’s campaign stop.

The rain didn’t make much of an impact on turnout with about 500 in attendance.

Just before Air Force Two touched down the rain cleared and Vice President Mike Pence make his appreciation for those who stuck it out known.

“Even when it’s raining you can tell the panhandle is Trump country,” said Pence.

Pence hammered down on contrasts between the Biden and Trump campaigns on issues like healthcare.

“We’ve been lowering the cost of health insurance without growing the size of government. We’ve lowered the cost of prescription drugs. We passed Right to Try. Medicare Premium Advantage Plans have been reduced by 34 percent,” said Pence.

And criminal justice.

“We’re going to back the blue. We’re not going to defund the police. Not now. Not ever,” said Pence.

He urged his supporters to show the same resolve on election day as they did through the storm.

“So men and women of Florida, you’ve got to do what you did before. go tell the story and drive a victory,” said Pence.

He even gave the hours and location of a Tallahassee early vote site.

“301 South Monroe Street. Right in the heart of Tallahassee. They are open eight to four,” said Pence.

Pence when speaking on the election said 2020 put the country through a series of trials, but now it has a choice to make.

And it will make that choice in ten short days.

The race in Florida is still razor thin.

Republicans have begun to narrow Democrats lead on vote by mail returns and early voting turnout, but still trail by almost 400,000 ballots returned.