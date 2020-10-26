Welcome to

Florida’s Top Democrat Casts Vote for Biden

October 26th, 2020 by Jake Stofan

Florida top elected Democrat, Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, cast her ballot for Joe Biden Monday afternoon in the state’s capital city.

Joined by the Florida AFL-CIO, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and the Florida Education Association, Fried explained why she believes Floridians should cast their vote for the former Vice President.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the only ones with a plan. They’ll beat COVID-19, help us reopen safely, get real economic relief to our families, protect our healthcare, strengthen our unions and create millions of good paying jobs,” said Fried.

Fried urged Democrats to return their mail ballots sooner rather than later and to take advantage of early voting.

So far, Florida Democrats have cast just over 350,000 more votes than Republicans.

