There is new video in the case of the former state COVID-19 data scientist.

This time from the State.

The Department of Law Enforcement is pushing back against claims that agents pointed their guns at children during the execution of a search warrant Monday morning.

In a video released late Monday by the former state Covid data scientist, Rebekah Jones, police can be seen pointing their guns up her stairwell after Jones told them her husband and children were upstairs.

“And pointing guns at my kids who were coming down the stairs,” said Jones.

Now the state is pushing back, releasing body cam footage from Tallahassee Police.

FDLE said it shows agents were more than patient, waiting 20 minutes for Jones to open the door.

A statement from FDLE Commissioner Rick Swerengen doesn’t deny guns were pointed at others but does say: “Agents afforded Ms. Jones ample time to come to the door and resolve this matter in a civil and professional manner. As this video will demonstrate, any risk or danger to Ms. Jones or her family was the result of her actions.”

In our Tuesday interview, we asked why it took her so long.

“They knocked on the door. They messaged my lawyer to say the police are here. And they told me to go downstairs, do what they said. I was in my nightgown, so I think I ended up putting on my husband’s sweat pants,” said Jones.

Since then, the case has taken a number of turns.

On Wednesday, prosecutors in Tallahassee withdrew a plea agreement Jones had negotiated in a 2019 stalking case.

She first used an expletive to describe why, then told us this.

“It’s just another hit to try and interrupt my life,” said Jones.

Florida Democrats also weighed in on the raid on her house.

“The raid prompted the resignation of a member of the Judicial Nominating Commission who sharply criticized the underlying warrant,” said State Senator Lori Berman.

Meanwhile, Jones’ legal defense GoFundMe account has topped $200,000.

When fired in May, Jones also created a GoFundMe account.

It totals more than a quarter million dollars, bringing the total she has raised to over a half million dollars.