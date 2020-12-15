The Governor and Cabinet today chose Pete Antonacci from a field of six to run the states Division of Administrative Hearings. The agency settles disputes between people and state agencies in a quasi judicial hearing. Antonacci has served in the highest levels of state government for decades.

“And I spent over eight years of my life representing the State of Florida in criminal cases. I had another part of my career where I spent a lot of time in this building and learned how agencies work and interact with our Cabinet and each other. I served int he private sector. I spent almost fifteen years of my life representing clients” Antonacci told the Governor and Cabinet before being selected.

Only Democrat Nikki Fried voted no, saying Antonacci has been a political appointee since 2012, arguing the best choice was one of the judges who applied that has served in the agency.