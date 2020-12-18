Welcome to

Jeff Vasilinda becomes the Vasilinda Family's first published author!

Unemployment Steady in November

December 18th, 2020 by Mike Vasilinda

Six hundred and fifty one thousand Floridians remained unemployed in November. The rate was six point four percent, the same as it was in October, and Department of Economic Opportunity Chief Economist Adrianne Johnson says some businesses are hiring.

“The good news is we are seeing people come back into the labor market, so our labor force is growing” says Johnson. “Businesses are creating jobs, so we are seeing things come back. We are seeing people engage in the labor market, which is what we want to see.”

A projection through 2028 by the department says nurse practitioners will be the fastest growing job in the state, followed by arts and entertainment, and hospitality.

 

