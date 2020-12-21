The former state data scientist whose home was recently searched by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now suing FDLE for damages.

In the suit she denies sending a message from a Department of Health emergency alert system, and instead suggests she was targeted for political reasons.

FDLE executed a search warrant on Rebekah Jones’ home earlier this month and took her computer, hard drives and cell phone.

They were collecting evidence to tie her an unauthorized message sent through a DOH emergency alert system, but in the lawsuit filed Monday, Jones suggests she was set up.

“They can’t stand the fact that she’s telling the truth and they’re trying to suppress it,” said Richard Johnson, Jones’ attorney.

Johnson said her IP address could have easily been spoofed and the login credentials for the alert system were available online.

“It could have been anybody in the world with an internet connection and a computer,” said Johnson.

The lawsuit also suggests FDLE had an incentive to target Jones, because of disparaging comments about her made by the Governor in the past.

“We also believe, but haven’t been able to prove yet, that they’ve had some private communications that may have led to the raid,” said Johnson.

But last week FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen vehemently denied any political conspiracy.

“I have had no conversations with Governor DeSantis about this investigation,” said Swearingen.

FDLE also provided us with this updated statement on the lawsuit from Swearingen: “As I have said before, I am proud of the professionalism shown by our FDLE agents as they served a legal search warrant on the residence of Rebekah Jones. Our criminal investigation continues, and while I have not seen this lawsuit, I believe the facts will come out in court.”



The suit seeks an excess of $30,000 in damages, but Jones’ attorney told us the suit’s primary purpose is to force FDLE to return the items it confiscated.

Jones has raised more than half a million dollars between two GoFundMe accounts for legal fees.