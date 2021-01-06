Welcome to

Trump Supporters Protest at State Capitol

January 6th, 2021 by Jake Stofan

As pro-Trump protests rage in the nation’s Capitol, About 50 protestors have also taken to the State Capitol grounds.

Members of the controversial group, ‘The Proud Boys’ were present.

Protesters held signs in support of President Trump and reading ‘Stop the Steel’.

In the nation’s capitol, lawmakers were evacuated after protestors breached the Capitol doors and even entered the Senate Chamber.

Lawmakers are not present in Tallahassee, but will return for their first round of committee meetings for the 2021 session next week.

