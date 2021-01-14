Welcome to

State Takes Hard Stance Against Vaccine Tourism

January 14th, 2021 by Mike Vasilinda

Speaking to the first meeting of the newly created State House Pandemics and Public Emergencies Committee, State Emergency Director Jared Moskowitz explained why it’s important for snowbirds spending time in Florida are eligible to get the vaccine.

But he also said the state in no way is encouraging Vaccine tourism.

“Vaccinating snowbirds, people who live here, rent, own a house, pay taxes, contribute to the economy, they are eligible. If they get sick while they’re here, they wind up in our hospitals. But that is very different than vaccine tourism. Vaccine tourism is not permitted. It is abhorrent. People should not be flying here to get a vaccine and flying out,” said Moskowitz.

