A lone demonstrator was the only person to show up at the State Capitol in Tallahassee today: His message, share the love. While quiet today following an FBI warning that put all fifty state capitols on alert, snipers and spotters were positioned on roof tops around the complex, helicopters circled, and hundreds more police and national guardsmen were quietly out of sight. The giant flag usually flying at the state Vietnam Memorial was removed to prevent damage.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey told reporters the arrest Friday of a man who planned a counter protest as well as the national guard troops on hand served to keep people away.

“I hope nothing happens.” said Mayor Dailey. “I hope that we continue to have the peaceful days we always do and that we enjoy. But hope alone is not a plan. We are prepared. The great men and women of our law enforcement community have been working around the clock, have been working at every level. We are prepared.”

The order calling up the national guard has them activated through Thursday, the day after Joe Biden’s inauguration. State police are also expected to remain at heightened alertness through mid week.

The capital city cancelled its annual Martin Luther King Day parade set for tomorrow. It has been rescheduled for February 6th.