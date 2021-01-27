A Senate resolution approved by a committee in the State Capitol Wednesday says Florida rejects socialism in all its forms.

The resolution is pushback to the political unrest leading up to and after the election.

Senate sponsor Manny Diaz said its main purpose is to remind people that system we have is still working.

“Its just a message that the system itself works. Capitalism and free markets have pulled more people our of poverty worldwide than any other system. And anywhere that socialism has devolved, it hasn’t worked,” said Diaz.

The resolution, if it clears the full Senate, carries no legal weight and it does not have to be approved by the House or Governor.