Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried is hoping to work with the new Biden Administration on a wide array of progressive issues.

In a 30-page plan announced Tuesday, the Commissioner outlined steps she hopes the new President will take to better help Florida’s environment, access to democracy, Florida farmers and rural communities.

Among the top priorities are increased access to broadband in rural areas, automatic voter registration, grants for reducing carbon emissions in agriculture and the legalization of recreational marijuana.

“Many of these ideas are ambitious, but if there was ever a time that required bold action, this is it. Because as the President said, this is no time to just build back to the ways things were before. We have to build America and Florida back better,” said Fried.

Fried is also asking for increased crop insurance options for timber farmers and a commitment from the Biden Administration to address foreign trade practices she says put Florida farmers at a disadvantage.