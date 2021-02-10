Union members will have to tell their employers they want to continue having union dues deducted from their paychecks every three years or every time a contract is renewed under legislation moving forward at the state Capitol.

Unions argue it is an attempt to undermine membership, but sponsors push back, describing it as a way to protect public employees paychecks.

State Senator Tina Polsky called the idea a waste of time.

“You know, we’re here to fix problems that exist. We’re on a very limited time frame. Many bills are not being heard because of time constraints that would help people. This bill doesn’t help anyone. It will make it harder for public employers: School districts. Police Departments. Fire Departments. And those public employers have not asked for this,” said Polsky.

The legislation was approved on a 6-4 vote.

It has one more committee stop before a vote on the Senate floor.