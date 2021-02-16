Legislation before a Senate committee at the State Capitol would gut local regulations at Florida’s 15 ports.

Those regulations might include wastewater discharge or limit the size of cruise ships the ports can serve.

Arlo Haskell of the Committee for Safer, Cleaner Ships said the legislation would leave a void at ports.

“The truth is, nobody knows what will happen with this bill. The ramifications of removing local control from the ports in the state of Florida are unknown. There would be major unintended consequences. In Key west, we’ve had local control of our ports and this would pull that away,” said Haskell.

The bill is believed to be a response to a local ordinance that limits cruise ship sizes in Key West.