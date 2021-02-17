Firefighters in the state capital were treated to some ‘good eats’ Wednesday, thanks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ victory over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

The barbecue lunch was part of a wager between Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick.

With the Bucs’ 31-9 victory over the Chiefs, Fitzpatrick delivered on his promise to cater a barbecue lunch for the firefighters at Tallahassee’s Fire Station 1.

“These men and women work on Christmas, they work on birthdays, they even work during the Super Bowl. So today we’re celebrating some of our winnings with them thanks to the winning victory of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” said Patronis.

Patronis said he’s considering sending Fitzpatrick some fresh Florida grouper as a friendly gesture.