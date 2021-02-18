Welcome to

February 18th, 2021 by Mike Vasilinda

The Florida Legislature wants to look into curbing some of the Governor’s powers when it comes to issuing emergency orders that can override state law.

Senate President Wilton Simpson said it has nothing to do with the current chief executive, but he worries about the future.

“Nothing’s perfect, but this Governor’s done an above average job, an excellent job, of handling the executive orders that he has put out. But you have no idea what other Governors may do in the future, right? And there are many examples around this country of lockdowns having less, having worse outcomes,” said Simpson.

One idea being debated would create an easier path for legislative review of future executive orders.

Posted in State News

