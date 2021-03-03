The state’s plan for three major road projects would undergo major changes under legislation approved by its first Senate Committee Wednesday morning.

The bill would remove the MCORES project from state statute and redirect $123 million into the state transportation trust fund for use on more urgent needs.

Under the new plan, DOT would be instructed to identify ways to use existing roadways to improve traffic on I-75 and US-19.

Bill sponsor Gayle Harrell said the new plan will save the state money in a tight budget year.

“Anticipating a shortfall of $2 billion this year, we really have to address how we’re spending our money carefully and this really takes somewhat of a different tactic. It’s prioritizing where the congestion is, the problems that we have and really allowing us to take a second look at things,” said Senator Harrell.

Environmental groups expressed concerns about the new proposal, though few have taken a hardline stance on the bill this early in the process.