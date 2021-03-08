Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried was again critical of how the Governor is rolling out vaccines Monday.

She said he has no plan whatsoever.

On Thursday, Fried had called for an FBI investigation into whether the Governor is favoring some Floridians over other less wealthy people in exchange for campaign contributions.

Fried said she has been having a two way discussion with the FBI, but will say little more about the exchange.

“So we know there is something going on here that is just not kosher. So that’s why we’ve asked for an independent investigation by the FBI. That’s what they do is going into corruption, especially corruption,” said Fried. “We can’t go into specifics because we are still in communications with the FBI.”

The Governor has denied any pay-to-play in vaccine disbursement.