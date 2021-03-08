Governor Ron DeSantis today took shots at the American Rescue Plan moving through Congress Monday.

He said because the funding for states is tied to unemployment rates, rather than population, Florida will get $2 billion less.

The Governor noted states receiving a larger share of the package like California, New York, New Jersey and Illinois all are deeply blue and imposed heavy-handed executive action like lockdowns during the pandemic.

“I think it’s designed basically to bail out the poorly governed states. Florida is being penalized for having more successful outcomes and that is not fair,” said DeSantis.

The Governor also pointed out Florida’s death rate for seniors 65 and up is lower than New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California.

He also noted at 5.1 percent, Florida’s unemployment rate is also significantly lower than the other four states.