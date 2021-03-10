Electric vehicles are expected to make up a quarter of the new vehicles sold by 2030.

Under a bill approved by a Senate committee Wednesday, the owners of electric vehicles will be paying more for the registrations starting in July.

Fully electric vehicles will see their annual fee go up by $125.

Trucks over 10,000 pounds will see the fee go up by $235 and the owners of plug-in hybrid vehicles will pay $35 more.

Senate Sponsor Jeff Brandes said the money will all be used to provide more charging infrastructure on Florida

“Electric vehicles currently don’t pay the gas tax, so we have to look to a more elegant solution to bring in revenue from this vehicles that use our roads just like internal combustion engines uses the roads. Many States have looked at this question and have decided that the most efficient way in the short term to address this issue is by imposing an additional fee on registration,” said Brandes.

The fees go up slightly in 2025 and expire in 2030.