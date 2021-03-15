Florida’s economy is showing some improvement.

The unemployment rate for January was revised downward by a full percentage point Monday.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is now 4.8 percent in January 2021, which is up just one and a half percent from a year ago.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 6.3 percent in January.

DEO Chief Economist Adrienne Johnston said the one point drop in the revised rate is the biggest revision in more than a year.

“Jobs are continuing to be added back into our economy. And people are going back into work, so we are seeing people going back into employment status. We’re actually seeing a reduction in the unemployed, so job growth is connecting people back into the labor market, and people are getting jobs,” said Johnston.

There were 482,000 jobless Floridians in January out of a labor force of 10,069,000.

February’s unemployment numbers will be released later this month.