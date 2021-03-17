Nearly 100 teachers and school staff came to the state’s capital to testify against legislation that would establish new hurdles for them to join a union Wednesday

The bill would require teachers to reauthorize their union membership on an annual basis and prohibit them, from having union dues automatically withdrawn from their paychecks.

Andrew Spar, head of the Florida Education Association called the legislation an attack on educators.

“Our friends in law enforcement, our friends in fire fighting, our other front line workers, our friends who work in our cities and our counties who are also public employees are not the target of this bill. It is just the educators who literally give day in and day out for our kids, for our grandkids,” said Spar.

The legislation cleared its first Senate committee Wednesday morning.

Similar legislation in the House cleared its first committee last Monday.