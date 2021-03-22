Welcome to

Legislation Would Loosen Restrictions on Home Food Businesses

March 22nd, 2021 by Mike Vasilinda

If you’ve been baking from home during the pandemic to help make some extra cash, Florida lawmakers want to make your life easier.

Legislation heard by a Senate Committee at the State Capitol Monday would raise the amount of money you can earn from $50,000 in sales, to $250,000 a year.

Sponsor Senator Jason Brodeur said it’s a recognition that pandemic has been challenging for many.

“One of the things we have seen during COVID is the amount of creativity that has happened with folks. And we already had a cottage foods bill on the books. The bill allowed entrepreneurs the ability to make products in your home that don’t require your normal business license because they were under a certain threshold. As we’ve seen folks continue to get creative and grow these businesses, we want to expand that threshold. So as there’s no increase to a public safety risk, we’re still seeing people able to work and earn out fo their home,” said Brodeur.

Refrigerated foods are not included in the legislation.

It does allow neighbors, or anyone, to file complaints with the Department of Agriculture, which oversees the cottage food industry.

The legislation also allows people to accept payment in a business name and ship the goods, rather than requiring in person sales.

