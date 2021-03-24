Three different legislative committees in the State Capitol approved three bills that will help Floridians drive into the future Wednesday.

The bills set the stage for digital and autonomous technology.

Hungry for a pizza?

There’s an app for that, and there’ll soon to be an app for the autonomous vehicle that will deliver it.

“I mean, we’re right around the corner, you’re seeing more and more of these companies developing everyday. You’re seeing really interesting partnerships developing out of this technology,” said State Senator Jeff Brandes.

Legislation approved by a Senate committee sets the road map for driverless delivery vehicles.

“When you order from Walmart, it’ll ultimately come in an automated vehicle, delivered to your house, via an app. You’ll press a button, it’ll open a door,” said Brandes.

A million dollars in insurance will also be required.

“And just last week I talked to another company that wants to relocate to Florida and begin to grow their business here as it relates to the future of automated, shared and electrical vehicles,” said Brandes.

The vehicles will only be allowed to travel on roadways with a 35 mile an hour limit or less, with one exception.

The vehicles will be allowed to operate on a 45 mile per hour road for one mile, to get from one neighborhood to another.

Another bill will use a handful of state vehicles to become a pilot for digital license plates.

“You have to actually purchase a physical plate before you can purchase a digital license plate,” said Representative Nick Duran.

The possibilities are endless.

Never changing the sticker on the plate and much more.

“If the car gets stolen, you can type in the license,” said Duran.

Digital license plates currently cost just under $500, but the cost is expected to come down significantly as they gain popularity.

Finally, Florida will piloting a digital drivers license, so if you are ever stopped and the officer asks for your license and registration, you simply press a button to send it.

Digital drivers licenses could be a year away.