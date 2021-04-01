Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried received her first shot of the Moderna vaccine at the FAMU vaccination site Thursday.

Fried said she took the vaccine in a public setting to help reduce vaccine hesitancy.

She’s the first statewide elected official to do so and is encouraging others to follow her lead.

“Because this is how we show leadership and an example. If it’s okay for us, it’s okay for everybody else. The Governor and the rest of the cabinet members who haven’t received their vaccine, I don’t know if they have or not, I certainly would encourage them to do it publicly to show trust in the science and trust in what we need to do to get past this pandemic,” said Fried.

Governor Ron DeSantis said Wednesday he would be receiving his first dose of the vaccine soon, but was noncommittal when asked if the media would be invited.