Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


 


 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Alphonse Karr
    "The more things change, the more they are the same."
  • Rudyard Kipling
    "Words are, of course, the most powerful drug used by mankind."
  • Abraham Lincoln
    "Tact is the ability to describe others as they see themselves."
  • Charles Lamb
    "Here cometh April again, and as far as I can see the world hath more fools in it than ever."

Jeff Vasilinda becomes the Vasilinda Family’s first published author!

Ag Commissioner Receives First Vaccine Dose

April 1st, 2021 by Jake Stofan

Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried received her first shot of the Moderna vaccine at the FAMU vaccination site Thursday.

Fried said she took the vaccine in a public setting to help reduce vaccine hesitancy.

She’s the first statewide elected official to do so and is encouraging others to follow her lead.

“Because this is how we show leadership and an example. If it’s okay for us, it’s okay for everybody else. The Governor and the rest of the cabinet members who haven’t received their vaccine, I don’t know if they have or not, I certainly would encourage them to do it publicly to show trust in the science and trust in what we need to do to get past this pandemic,” said Fried.

Governor Ron DeSantis said Wednesday he would be receiving his first dose of the vaccine soon, but was noncommittal when asked if the media would be invited.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com