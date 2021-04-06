Welcome to

Florida Republicans Advance Commitment to Protect 2nd Amendment

April 6th, 2021 by Jake Stofan

Republican lawmakers are anticipating a fight over the second amendment with the federal government and are pushing a memorial that would make the Legislature’s commitment to fight any effort to restrict gun rights clear.

Sponsor Representative Jason Shoaff said he hopes the memorial, if passed, will make Congress and Biden Administration think twice before taking any executive action or passing any law that violates the right to bear arms.

“This is not a bill. It is not enacting any law, but it is sending a very clear message to our representatives in Washington DC where that state of Florida stands,” said Shoaff.

The memorial was passed by its final House committee today and now moves to the floor.

Companion legislation in the Senate has one more committee stop.

