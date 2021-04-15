Welcome to

Union Dues Changes Passes Final Senate Committee

April 15th, 2021 by Mike Vasilinda

Legislation ending the collection of union dues for public sector employees cleared its final House committee Thursday after more than hour of heated testimony and angry debate that saw one Democratic member stopped from speaking after he launched a personal attack against the sponsor.

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith also decries what believes are the politics behind the bill.

“In Florida, there is a constitutional right to collectively bargain. And this bill is an attack on those constitutional rights. Specifically against public sector unions that usually support Democrats. It’s obviously politically motivated,” said Smith.

Smith also points to the fact that law enforcement, who he says often support Republicans, were exempted from the ban on dues collection as more proof of the motivation.

