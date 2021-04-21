Retiring FSU President John Thrasher is being honored today by the Florida Legislature where he served in both chambers before becoming FSU’s 15 President.

Lawmakers took notice that under his leadership, FSU has made significant gains in state and national rankings, rising from number 43 to number 19 in the US News and World Report Best Colleges Guide for 2021.

The university also has the best four-year graduation rate in the state and has made great strides in closing the gap between the general public and underserved students.

FSU retained 95 percent of its freshmen in 2019, well above the national average.

“Graduate school enrollment, a hallmark of any great research university, is also at an all-time high. Enrollment in graduate programs increased by 23 percent in the fall 2020 semester. A rate far surpassing the university’s goal of three percent annual growth. President Thrasher helped advance the school’s academic and research mission and welcomed the best and brightest students in the school’s history,” said Representative and FSU alumni Demi Buscatta Cabrera.

The search for Thrasher’s replacement comes as lawmakers are considering taking records of applicants out of the public eye until finalists are selected.