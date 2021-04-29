Legislation creating a task force to identify unmarked Black cemeteries and come up with plans for their restoration or relocation is on its way to the Governor.

The legislation was first introduced last year after several abandoned cemeteries were found in the Tampa area.

“Five have been discovered in my area by the archeologists over the last few years. State and Federal estimates tells us that some 3,000 of these cemeteries exist in our state. These African American cemeteries were intentionally abandoned and they are a dark remnant of a ghastly time in our state’s history,” said State Senator Janet Cruz.