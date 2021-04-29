Legislation giving Floridians control over their data was bouncing back and forth between the House and Senate Thursday, as time continued to run out in the legislative session.

The measure requires companies to ask for your permission to sell the data and give you a chance to opt out.

Senator Gary Farmer called it a meaningful consumer protection.

“All we’re talking about is when you get that thing that says I agree, they have to tell you what they are going to do with your information and give you a chance to opt out. That’s a good thing. That’s a good thing for consumers,” said Farmer.

Senate Sponsor Jennifer Bradley told Senators she was surprised by the depth and volume of data being sold.

“And I will tell you that the scale of this surveillance economy that’s happening on the internet now an din our e-commerce, is truly staggering. I really didn’t appreciate the scope of that surveillance until I dug into the details of this bill,” said Bradley.

The bill was approved by the Senate over the objections of Florida’s large businesses, who fear they could be sued.

The legislation says it only applies to companies who collect data on a 100,000 people or more and make 50 percent or more of their profits from selling or sharing the data.