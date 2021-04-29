Legislation reforming property insurance in Florida is in trouble at the Capitol, and Thursday a plane circled the Capitol with a message for the Governor, asking him to intervene in the legislative debate.

Lawmakers have been arguing over a formula over roof replacements, but can’t agree on what the formula should be.

There is also an effort to reduce attorneys fees in the bill, but it is also a sticking point.

It comes as most homeowners are seeing 20 to 40 percent increases this year.

Sponsors say if the issue isn’t resolved by tomorrow, lawmakers will have to come back this summer to deal with rising rates.