Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Coverage on Television

 


 


 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Elbert Hubbard
    "He has achieved success who has worked well, laughed often, and loved much."
  • Vladimir Horowitz
    "Perfection itself is imperfection."
  • Daniel Webster
    "How little do they see what really is, who frame their hasty judgment upon that which seems."
  • e. e. cummings
    "I imagine that yes is the only living thing."

Jeff Vasilinda becomes the Vasilinda Family’s first published author!

Last Minute Push for Insurance Reform at the State Capitol

April 29th, 2021 by Mike Vasilinda

Legislation reforming property insurance in Florida is in trouble at the Capitol, and Thursday a plane circled the Capitol with a message for the Governor, asking him to intervene in the legislative debate.

Lawmakers have been arguing over a formula over roof replacements, but can’t agree on what the formula should be.

There is also an effort to reduce attorneys fees in the bill, but it is also a sticking point.

It comes as most homeowners are seeing 20 to 40 percent increases this year.

Sponsors say if the issue isn’t resolved by tomorrow, lawmakers will have to come back this summer to deal with rising rates.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com