Today is the first day the State Capitol has been open since the beginning of the pandemic. Doors opened to visitors this morning after a nearly 14 month closure. We caught up with a Majken (Miken) Peterzen on the buildings observation deck. She told us it was a good day to play hooky with her three year old grandson Mitchell.

“We’re doing big things. We went to a construction site. Now we’re doing an elevator. Then we are going to go watch a plane land, and then we’re going to go ride a h-o-r-s-e.”

During the closure, legislative testimony was limited to a small number of people or was conducted remotely via video streams. Lawmakers, staff and reporters under went weekly covid tests to get into the building.