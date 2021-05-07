Florida Capitol Open AgainMay 7th, 2021 by Mike Vasilinda
Today is the first day the State Capitol has been open since the beginning of the pandemic. Doors opened to visitors this morning after a nearly 14 month closure. We caught up with a Majken (Miken) Peterzen on the buildings observation deck. She told us it was a good day to play hooky with her three year old grandson Mitchell.
“We’re doing big things. We went to a construction site. Now we’re doing an elevator. Then we are going to go watch a plane land, and then we’re going to go ride a h-o-r-s-e.”
During the closure, legislative testimony was limited to a small number of people or was conducted remotely via video streams. Lawmakers, staff and reporters under went weekly covid tests to get into the building.
