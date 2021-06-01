Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law today the ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports Act’, which prohibits biological males from competing in women’s only sports at the high school and collegiate level.

The Governor said it’s about fairness, but transgender activists argue the bill discriminates against trans-women.

Florida is now the seventh state to enact a law prohibiting transgender women from competing in women’s only sports.

“Girls are gonna play girl’s sports and boys are gonna play boy’s sports,” said DeSantis.

During the bill signing, the Governor played a video of two trans athletes in Connecticut as evidence the policy is needed.

He also brought Selina Soule, a female athlete who competed against the trans-women in Connecticut.

She said she was deprived of a fair chance to compete.

“These two athletes won 15 women’s championship titles,” said Soule. “They set 17 new individual meet records. Records which we girls had no hope of breaking.”

Opponents of the policy like Democratic State Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith, said the law will deprive transgender women the opportunity to compete as their true selves.

“It erases her identity as a transgender female,” said Smith.

Transgender advocates also took particular note of the date the Governor picked to sign the bill into law.

“On the first day of LGBTQ Pride Month Governor DeSantis decided to use the power of his office to send a message of exclusion to vulnerable transgender youth,” said Smith.

The Human Rights Campaign has already vowed to sue in hopes of quashing the new law, but DeSantis maintains the policy is not intended to discriminate.

“It’s not a message to anything other than saying we’re going to protect fairness in women’s sports,” said DeSantis.

The Governor also scoffed at threats made by the NCAA to pull championship games from states that enact trans-athlete bans, saying if that’s price of ensuring fair competition for girls, he’d choose fair competition every day of the week and twice on Sunday.

The NCAA offered this statement when we asked if it intends to carry through with its threats to pull championship games out of Florida:

“NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected. We will continue to closely monitor these situations to determine whether NCAA championships can be conducted in ways that are welcoming and respectful of all participants.”