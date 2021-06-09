Congressman and Gubernatorial hopeful Charlie Crist made the third stop of his voting rights tour in the State Capitol Wednesday, holding a roundtable at the local NAACP headquarters.

The group is suing the state over a recently signed bill restricting drop off boxes and making it more difficult for someone to return multiple ballots.

Crist said while changes to the legislation make it less onerous, he believes it will be a major issue of the campaign.

“When you make it hard for my 89-year-old father or my 86-year-old mother to mail in ballots, I think its anti-senior because of that. I think it just makes it difficult not having as many drop boxes in minority areas of Florida. That’s not right either. I mean, just because it’s a little bit better than what horrible was, it’s still pretty darn bad and it’s not what Floridians want, and they deserve better,” said Crist.

The case is pending in a Federal Court in Tallahassee.