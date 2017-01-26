Celebrity Podiatrist convicted in wife’s murder

It took a jury in the State Capitol just 90 minutes to convict a celebrity podiatrist of the murder of his wife. Samira Frasch was a French model found dead in her pool hours after her husband took the couples two children to a home in Panama City. Defense attorneys contended

she was killed after husband Adam Frasch left. The jury obviously did;’t buy that story.

Defense attorney Clyde Taylor was asked afterwards what he thought the verdict should have been.

“Not guilty”Not guilty” he responded.

“Based on what?” he was asked.

“She wasn’t in that pool for more than an hour. and even it was an hour, two hours or three hours, my client was in Panama City”

But prosecutor Georgia Cappleman says the pool changes everything.

“And it’s not an exact science, and all the experts agree that once cold water comes into play, it completely throws off their ability to determine the time of death.”

Adam Frasch was sentence to life in prison. It is unclear what will happen to the couples two young children.